Cree Inc. (CREE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that MaxLinear Linearization and Cree GaN on SiC Power Amplifiers Combine to Efficiently Power New Ultra-Wideband 5G

Is It Worth Investing in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ :CREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREE is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.69, which is $25.08 above the current price. CREE currently public float of 114.90M and currently shorts hold a 11.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREE was 1.31M shares.

CREE’s Market Performance

CREE stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.96% and a quarterly performance of -14.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Cree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for CREE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CREE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CREE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CREE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $132 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CREE reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for CREE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to CREE, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

CREE Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREE rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.47. In addition, Cree Inc. saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREE starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who sale 1,722 shares at the price of $99.55 back on May 03. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 59,726 shares of Cree Inc., valued at $171,425 using the latest closing price.

LE DUY LOAN T, the Director of Cree Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $105.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that LE DUY LOAN T is holding 17,311 shares at $105,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.13 for the present operating margin

+25.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cree Inc. stands at -21.21. The total capital return value is set at -6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.11. Equity return is now at value -20.50, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cree Inc. (CREE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.06. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.