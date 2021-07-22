Can TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Remain Competitive?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went down by -25.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s stock price has collected -8.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $15.0 Million

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCON is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.57. TCON currently public float of 15.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCON was 148.59K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stocks went down by -8.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.09% and a quarterly performance of -32.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.60% for TCON stocks with a simple moving average of -52.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TCON, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

TCON Trading at -40.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares sank -42.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -57.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from Brown Scott B., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Mar 08. After this action, Brown Scott B. now owns 3,128 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,296 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $8.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 201,232 shares at $98,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -83.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.84. Equity return is now at value -111.50, with -63.20 for asset returns.

Based on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.73. Total debt to assets is 12.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.