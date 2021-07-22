A Lesson to Learn: Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 3 hours ago that Only one U.S. airline ranked among the 10 best in the world — here’s who came out on top

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.47, which is $24.12 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 123.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 1.65M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.43% and a quarterly performance of -16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Alaska Air Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.01% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALK, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

ALK Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.04. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from TILDEN BRADLEY D, who sale 4,875 shares at the price of $60.60 back on Jul 01. After this action, TILDEN BRADLEY D now owns 113,152 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $295,428 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT JESSIE J JR, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $66.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that KNIGHT JESSIE J JR is holding 4,987 shares at $79,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.42 for the present operating margin

-33.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at -37.13. The total capital return value is set at -21.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 169.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.84. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.