TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) went up by 26.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s stock price has collected -2.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink Telemedicine Deal

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.42. MEDS currently public float of 3.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDS was 5.01M shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stocks went down by -2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.67% and a quarterly performance of 25.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.55% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.58% for MEDS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.27% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 51.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +51.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +29.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from PETERSON MICHAEL L, who sale 900 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 21. After this action, PETERSON MICHAEL L now owns 5,387 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $4,005 using the latest closing price.

Patel Prashant, the President of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Patel Prashant is holding 1,252,500 shares at $32,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.40 for the present operating margin

+33.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -14.81. The total capital return value is set at -24.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.23. Equity return is now at value -35.60, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.76 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.95.