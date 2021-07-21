Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) went up by 14.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE :SI) Right Now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Silvergate Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $154.57. SI currently public float of 21.26M and currently shorts hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SI was 1.17M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.14% and a quarterly performance of -18.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 640.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Silvergate Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for SI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $120 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

SI Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +576.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.80. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw 32.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $101.31 back on Jun 10. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 11,113 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,139,768 using the latest closing price.

LANE ALAN J, the President and CEO of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $107.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that LANE ALAN J is holding 0 shares at $8,030,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Silvergate Capital Corporation stands at +26.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.49. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 6.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.