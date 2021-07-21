SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that SIGA Supplies TPOXX(R) (Tecovirimat) as Compassionate Treatment for Monkeypox Case in the United Kingdom

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIGA) Right Now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00. SIGA currently public float of 43.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIGA was 260.13K shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of -19.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for SIGA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.24% for SIGA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIGA starting from Antal James, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Aug 27. After this action, Antal James now owns 115,875 shares of SIGA Technologies Inc., valued at $213,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.62 for the present operating margin

+88.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +45.09. The total capital return value is set at 54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.60. Equity return is now at value 56.10, with 46.80 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.70.