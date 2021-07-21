Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Urban Edge Properties (UE)?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Urban Edge Properties Announces Release of 2020 ESG Report

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE :UE) Right Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UE is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Urban Edge Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.44, which is $1.38 above the current price. UE currently public float of 110.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UE was 676.79K shares.

UE’s Market Performance

UE stocks went up by 1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.63% and a quarterly performance of 6.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Urban Edge Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for UE stocks with a simple moving average of 22.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for UE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to UE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

UE Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 47.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 6,766 shares at the price of $17.55 back on Mar 12. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $118,743 using the latest closing price.

Eilberg Herbert, the Chief Investment Officer of Urban Edge Properties, sale 8,000 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Eilberg Herbert is holding 29,721 shares at $142,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.19 for the present operating margin

+31.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.42. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 190.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.59. Total debt to assets is 61.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.