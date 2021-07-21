Is Mmtec Inc. (MTC) a Keeper?

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) went up by 9.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/23/21 that MMTEC, Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ :MTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mmtec Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MTC currently public float of 12.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTC was 334.95K shares.

MTC’s Market Performance

MTC stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly performance of 8.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Mmtec Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.99% for MTC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

MTC Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7430. In addition, Mmtec Inc. saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-429.06 for the present operating margin

+91.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mmtec Inc. stands at -428.71. The total capital return value is set at -69.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.26. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -61.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mmtec Inc. (MTC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.59. Total debt to assets is 21.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.