Here’s Our Rant About Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) went up by 20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s stock price has collected 20.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Talis Biomedical Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ :TLIS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Talis Biomedical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $1.88 above the current price. TLIS currently public float of 7.91M and currently shorts hold a 22.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLIS was 198.60K shares.

TLIS’s Market Performance

TLIS stocks went up by 20.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.93% and a quarterly performance of -0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Talis Biomedical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.12% for TLIS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TLIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TLIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLIS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for TLIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TLIS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

TLIS Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares surge +25.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS rose by +20.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw -56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLIS starting from Scott Randal W., who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on May 17. After this action, Scott Randal W. now owns 20,000 shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation, valued at $111,210 using the latest closing price.

Scott Randal W., the Director of Talis Biomedical Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Scott Randal W. is holding 9,000 shares at $91,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-833.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Talis Biomedical Corporation stands at -833.15. The total capital return value is set at -89.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.35.

Based on Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.38.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.