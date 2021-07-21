Here’s Our Rant About LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) went up by 44.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.56. The company’s stock price has collected 19.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Transaction to Exchange Outstanding Series E-1 and F-1 Preferred Stock for Common Stock; Plans to Pay 0.3:1 Special Common Stock Dividend to Existing Common Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE :LXU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXU is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LSB Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.07. LXU currently public float of 25.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXU was 159.07K shares.

LXU’s Market Performance

LXU stocks went up by 19.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.66% and a quarterly performance of 13.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 554.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.41% for LSB Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.01% for LXU stocks with a simple moving average of 62.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $47 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2014.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2013.

Northland Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to LXU, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

LXU Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.55%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +337.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw 106.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from Rieker Harold L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $6.32 back on May 12. After this action, Rieker Harold L now owns 22,936 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $25,287 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+3.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries Inc. stands at -17.62. The total capital return value is set at -2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.69. Equity return is now at value -57.50, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 124.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.42. Total debt to assets is 43.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 332.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.