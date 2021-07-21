Here’s Our Rant About Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) went up by 7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $417.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Highest Second Quarter Earnings In Company History; Increases Revenue 118% And EPS 218%

Is It Worth Investing in Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE :LAD) Right Now?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAD is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $453.17, which is $72.26 above the current price. LAD currently public float of 23.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAD was 469.64K shares.

LAD’s Market Performance

LAD stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.55% and a quarterly performance of -5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Lithia Motors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.34% for LAD stocks with a simple moving average of 15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $460 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAD reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for LAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAD, setting the target price at $312 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

LAD Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAD rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $347.17. In addition, Lithia Motors Inc. saw 21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAD starting from McIntyre Shauna, who sale 110 shares at the price of $388.97 back on Apr 22. After this action, McIntyre Shauna now owns 1,730 shares of Lithia Motors Inc., valued at $42,787 using the latest closing price.

DEBOER SIDNEY B, the Director of Lithia Motors Inc., sale 11,912 shares at $385.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that DEBOER SIDNEY B is holding 55,126 shares at $4,586,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+16.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lithia Motors Inc. stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.60. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), the company’s capital structure generated 158.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.24. Total debt to assets is 51.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.