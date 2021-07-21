Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)?

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $252.25. The company’s stock price has collected -9.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE :INSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $251.45, which is $85.6 above the current price. INSP currently public float of 26.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSP was 247.18K shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

INSP stocks went down by -9.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly performance of -22.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Inspire Medical Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.86% for INSP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSP reach a price target of $209, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for INSP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

INSP Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.66. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Jandrich Steven, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $235.00 back on Feb 26. After this action, Jandrich Steven now owns 1,505 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., valued at $2,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Buchholz Richard, the Chief Financial Officer of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $225.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Buchholz Richard is holding 45,769 shares at $4,514,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.72 for the present operating margin

+84.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. stands at -49.58. The total capital return value is set at -26.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.94. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.76. Total debt to assets is 10.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.02.