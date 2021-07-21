Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DermTech Inc. (DMTK)?

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/15/21 that Certara Appoints Nancy Killefer and Cynthia Collins as New Independent Board Members

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.00. DMTK currently public float of 16.32M and currently shorts hold a 32.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 1.04M shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went down by -2.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.20% and a quarterly performance of -1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 221.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.86% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $53 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to DMTK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DMTK Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Dobak John, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $41.08 back on Jul 01. After this action, Dobak John now owns 456,347 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $513,448 using the latest closing price.

PANCOAST SCOTT R, the Director of DermTech Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $42.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that PANCOAST SCOTT R is holding 48,290 shares at $212,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -38.00 for asset returns.