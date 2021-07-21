BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s stock price has collected -22.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Transocean, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Bsquare, Iterum Therapeutics, or United Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ :BSQR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSQR is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BSQUARE Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BSQR currently public float of 12.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSQR was 9.64M shares.

BSQR’s Market Performance

BSQR stocks went down by -22.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.00% and a quarterly performance of 31.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.37% for BSQUARE Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.66% for BSQR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

BSQR Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares surge +37.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSQR fell by -22.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, BSQUARE Corporation saw 104.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSQR starting from Harries Andrew Stanley Guy, who sale 13,986 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Jun 10. After this action, Harries Andrew Stanley Guy now owns 283,628 shares of BSQUARE Corporation, valued at $38,277 using the latest closing price.

Harries Andrew Stanley Guy, the Director of BSQUARE Corporation, sale 1,014 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Harries Andrew Stanley Guy is holding 297,614 shares at $2,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.93 for the present operating margin

+16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BSQUARE Corporation stands at -4.01. The total capital return value is set at -15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.28. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.14. Total debt to assets is 15.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.