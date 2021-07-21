Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that The Very Good Butchers Announces New Gluten-Free Butcher’s Select Line of Plant-Based Meats

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.15, which is -$4.83 below the current price. BYND currently public float of 56.20M and currently shorts hold a 18.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 3.76M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went down by -4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.16% and a quarterly performance of -0.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Beyond Meat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.53% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $178 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BYND, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

BYND Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.94. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Moskowitz Beth, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $151.87 back on Jun 14. After this action, Moskowitz Beth now owns 29,479 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $455,614 using the latest closing price.

Stone Christopher Isaac, the Director of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $152.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Stone Christopher Isaac is holding 136,390 shares at $761,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.75 for the present operating margin

+32.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -12.97. The total capital return value is set at -7.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.48. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.85. Total debt to assets is 8.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.