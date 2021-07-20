We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA), Here is What We Found

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) went up by 36.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.61. The company’s stock price has collected -24.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Ikena Oncology to Participate in Targeted Oncology Panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :IKNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.50. IKNA currently public float of 31.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKNA was 127.10K shares.

IKNA’s Market Performance

IKNA stocks went down by -24.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.58% and a quarterly performance of -42.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Ikena Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.79% for IKNA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $30 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IKNA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IKNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

IKNA Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.52%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA rose by +11.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.58. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc. saw -64.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-484.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc. stands at -481.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.86.