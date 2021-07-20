Wall Street Pummels Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) After Recent Earnings Report

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock price has collected -10.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/01/21 that The Tesla Case: Why Index Funds Often Buy High and Sell Low

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 112.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.05.

AIV currently public float of 147.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 3.14M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went down by -10.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.38% and a quarterly performance of 2.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.87% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of 20.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Frenzel Justin, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $6.73 back on May 20. After this action, Frenzel Justin now owns 1,500 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $10,089 using the latest closing price.

Allen Quincy, the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, sale 12,200 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Allen Quincy is holding 38,034 shares at $75,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.99 for the present operating margin

+7.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at -3.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.12. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.13. Total debt to assets is 59.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.