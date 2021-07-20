Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SentinelOne Inc. (S)

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) went up by 6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.05. The company’s stock price has collected -7.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/16/21 that Verso and SentinelOne See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE :S) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SentinelOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

S currently public float of 41.64M. Today, the average trading volume of S was 4.98M shares.

S’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for S stocks with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

S Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -7.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Loeb Daniel S, who purchase 170,711 shares at the price of $44.89 back on Jul 15. After this action, Loeb Daniel S now owns 2,193,575 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $7,662,380 using the latest closing price.

Loeb Daniel S, the 10% Owner of SentinelOne Inc., purchase 29,289 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Loeb Daniel S is holding 2,022,864 shares at $1,318,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.14 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -126.35. The total capital return value is set at -67.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.93.

Based on SentinelOne Inc. (S), the company’s capital structure generated 14.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.