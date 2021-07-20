Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)?

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 4.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that MediWound Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 Pediatric Study (CIDS) of NexoBrid for Eschar Removal of Severe Thermal Burns

Is It Worth Investing in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ :MDWD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDWD is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for MediWound Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $2.5 above the current price. MDWD currently public float of 15.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDWD was 342.07K shares.

MDWD’s Market Performance

MDWD stocks went up by 4.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.39% and a quarterly performance of -8.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for MediWound Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.66% for MDWD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDWD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MDWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDWD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $6 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDWD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MDWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 28th, 2016.

MDWD Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDWD rose by +14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, MediWound Ltd. saw 21.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.62 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediWound Ltd. stands at -42.62. The total capital return value is set at -64.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.84. Equity return is now at value -124.30, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Based on MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.08. Total debt to assets is 7.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.