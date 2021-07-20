Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) went up by 29.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 57 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Immunome, Aldeyra Therapeutics, New Oriental Education, ConforMIS, or Cytokinetics?

Is It Worth Investing in Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ :IMNM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Immunome Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.00. IMNM currently public float of 9.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMNM was 90.71K shares.

IMNM’s Market Performance

IMNM stocks went down by -1.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly performance of -39.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Immunome Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.70% for IMNM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.99% for the last 200 days.

IMNM Trading at 21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +25.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +29.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Immunome Inc. saw 71.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMNM starting from Lefenfeld Michael, who purchase 1,335 shares at the price of $19.03 back on May 26. After this action, Lefenfeld Michael now owns 26,872 shares of Immunome Inc., valued at $25,405 using the latest closing price.

RAPP MICHAEL, the Director of Immunome Inc., purchase 2,300 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that RAPP MICHAEL is holding 136,830 shares at $43,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

The total capital return value is set at -53.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.53.

Based on Immunome Inc. (IMNM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.46. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.12.