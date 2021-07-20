Here’s How Your Trade Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Aggressively Right Now

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went down by -11.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s stock price has collected -22.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Red Robin Announces Second National Hiring Day Scheduled for July 13

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.80, which is $12.04 above the current price. RRGB currently public float of 13.86M and currently shorts hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 270.24K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went down by -22.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.09% and a quarterly performance of -29.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 204.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.79% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $40 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to RRGB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at -24.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -22.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw 28.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Belhumeur Kristi A, who sale 2,507 shares at the price of $35.48 back on May 28. After this action, Belhumeur Kristi A now owns 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $88,954 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gerard Johan, the Director of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., sale 2,811 shares at $39.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Hart Gerard Johan is holding 7,768 shares at $110,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.92 for the present operating margin

-1.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -31.78. The total capital return value is set at -12.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.02. Equity return is now at value -81.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 572.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.13. Total debt to assets is 70.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.