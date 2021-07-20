Data Storage Corporation (DTST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) went down by -27.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.80. The company’s stock price has collected -47.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Data Storage Corporation Announces Pricing of $8.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

Is It Worth Investing in Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ :DTST) Right Now?

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 172.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTST is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Data Storage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DTST currently public float of 2.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTST was 1.04M shares.

DTST’s Market Performance

DTST stocks went down by -47.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.35% and a quarterly performance of -43.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.43% for Data Storage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.83% for DTST stocks with a simple moving average of -47.00% for the last 200 days.

DTST Trading at -32.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.72%, as shares sank -19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTST fell by -47.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Data Storage Corporation saw -23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+41.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Data Storage Corporation stands at +2.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.53. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Data Storage Corporation (DTST), the company’s capital structure generated 162.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.89. Total debt to assets is 42.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.