Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s stock price has collected 31.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/21 that TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry into Non-Binding Letter of Intent for the Acquisition of Two Companies to Step into Unmanned Logistics and New Energy Vehicle Industry

Is It Worth Investing in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLG is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TD Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00. GLG currently public float of 69.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLG was 3.89M shares.

GLG’s Market Performance

GLG stocks went up by 31.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.80% and a quarterly performance of -13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for TD Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.61% for GLG stocks with a simple moving average of -38.51% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +31.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9502. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw -29.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.10 for the present operating margin

+11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at -8.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.81. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.