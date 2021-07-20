Buy or Sell Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Owens & Minor Pursues Sustainable Solutions for Healthcare Through Electric Truck Pilot

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is $1.19 above the current price. OMI currently public float of 71.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 1.26M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of 20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 460.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.04% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 39.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OMI Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.91. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 67.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Lowery Christopher M, who sale 52,000 shares at the price of $47.07 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lowery Christopher M now owns 242,974 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $2,447,475 using the latest closing price.

Zacur Mark P, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 12,746 shares at $42.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Zacur Mark P is holding 71,769 shares at $540,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.82 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 160.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.56. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.