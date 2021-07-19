We Analyzed the Future Direction of indie Semiconductor (INDI), Here is What We Found

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Thinking about buying stock in indie Semiconductor, CohBar, Cellectar Biosciences, Lucira Health, or Dare Bioscience?

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ :INDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for indie Semiconductor declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.33. Today, the average trading volume of INDI was 901.82K shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of -8.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for indie Semiconductor. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for INDI stocks with a simple moving average of -13.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

INDI Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +1.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, indie Semiconductor saw -30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.