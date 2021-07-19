Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) went up by 8.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :AEHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHL is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $168.00. AEHL currently public float of 2.18M and currently shorts hold a 17.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHL was 1.93M shares.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.27% and a quarterly performance of 2.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.23% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.70% for AEHL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.86%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw 21.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.99 for the present operating margin

-14.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -105.52. The total capital return value is set at -82.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.41. Equity return is now at value -123.80, with -70.70 for asset returns.

Based on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), the company’s capital structure generated 99.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.78. Total debt to assets is 42.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.