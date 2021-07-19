NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) went up by 11.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.79. The company’s stock price has collected -9.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Partners with Harrow Health’s ImprimisRx(R) to Promote Prescription Avenova

Is It Worth Investing in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :NBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBY is at 3.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.58. NBY currently public float of 32.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBY was 854.03K shares.

NBY’s Market Performance

NBY stocks went down by -9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.16% and a quarterly performance of -19.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.29% for NBY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for NBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2018.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to NBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

NBY Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6440. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from WU MIJIA, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 17. After this action, WU MIJIA now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

Fu Jian Ping, the 10% Owner of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,302,350 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Fu Jian Ping is holding 4,000,000 shares at $1,601,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.68 for the present operating margin

+60.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -111.12. The total capital return value is set at -72.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -159.03. Equity return is now at value -115.00, with -73.60 for asset returns.

Based on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.92. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.