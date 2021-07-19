Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) went down by -14.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s stock price has collected -20.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that WM Technology, Inc. Announces Public Company Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MAPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for WM Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of MAPS was 408.92K shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

MAPS stocks went down by -20.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.20% and a quarterly performance of -28.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.28% for WM Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.75% for MAPS stocks with a simple moving average of -19.38% for the last 200 days.

MAPS Trading at -22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -37.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw 2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

The total capital return value is set at -1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.