Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 966.61K shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly performance of 2.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.53% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.