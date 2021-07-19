Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)?

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) went up by 9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s stock price has collected -13.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Toughbuilt Industries, MER Telemanagement Solutions, United Airlines, AST SpaceMobile, or Clovis Oncology?

Is It Worth Investing in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :MTSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSL is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MTSL currently public float of 3.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSL was 2.08M shares.

MTSL’s Market Performance

MTSL stocks went down by -13.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.71% and a quarterly performance of 6.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.28% for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.04% for MTSL stocks with a simple moving average of 90.56% for the last 200 days.

MTSL Trading at 50.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.06%, as shares surge +40.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSL fell by -30.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. saw 165.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.86 for the present operating margin

+55.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stands at -44.25. The total capital return value is set at -15.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.37. Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -27.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.