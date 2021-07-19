Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/21 that Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Merger with Cyxtera Technologies
Is It Worth Investing in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :SVAC) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
SVAC currently public float of 40.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVAC was 392.46K shares.
SVAC’s Market Performance
SVAC stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly performance of 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.57% for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.75% for SVAC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.21% for the last 200 days.
SVAC Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 0.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SVAC fell by -0.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for SVAC
Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.90 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.82.