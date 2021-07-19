Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.51. The company’s stock price has collected -21.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/21 that Ashford Trust Completes Reverse Stock Split

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE :AHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHT is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50. AHT currently public float of 141.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHT was 38.74M shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stocks went down by -21.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -68.40% and a quarterly performance of -5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.78% for AHT stocks with a simple moving average of -40.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2020.

AHT Trading at -54.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -66.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5945. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw -29.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from NUNNELEY MARK, who sale 67,641 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, NUNNELEY MARK now owns 127,384 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $405,912 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 151,477 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.96 for the present operating margin

-66.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at -99.11. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.49. Equity return is now at value 248.60, with -13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.