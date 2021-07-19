Here’s Our Rant About I-Mab (IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.40. The company’s stock price has collected -4.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/09/21 that I-Mab Expands Emerging Portfolio of Next Generation Novel Oncology Therapeutics Through Cutting-Edge mRNA and AI Technology Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab (NASDAQ :IMAB) Right Now?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 317.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for I-Mab declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.75, which is $9.39 above the current price. IMAB currently public float of 30.46M and currently shorts hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAB was 585.46K shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB stocks went down by -4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.32% and a quarterly performance of 35.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for I-Mab. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for IMAB stocks with a simple moving average of 42.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAB reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for IMAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

IMAB Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.21. In addition, I-Mab saw 64.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.