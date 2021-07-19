Here’s How Your Trade Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) Aggressively Right Now

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Joby Aviation Announces Infrastructure Partnership With Largest Mobility Hub Operator in North America

Is It Worth Investing in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE :RTP) Right Now?



RTP currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTP was 785.02K shares.

RTP’s Market Performance

RTP stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.64% for Reinvent Technology Partners. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.23% for RTP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.39% for the last 200 days.

RTP Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTP fell by -0.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Reinvent Technology Partners saw -13.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RTP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.