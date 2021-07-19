Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) went up by 12.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s stock price has collected -4.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/21 that Elys Game Technology to Debut Its New U.S. Retail Sports Betting Platform at The National Indian Gaming Association Trade Show — Las Vegas

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :ELYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 3.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Elys Game Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.35. ELYS currently public float of 14.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELYS was 435.97K shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS stocks went down by -4.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.74% and a quarterly performance of -2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Elys Game Technology Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.22% for ELYS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

ELYS Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw -31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELYS starting from Pasquini Luca, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Jun 18. After this action, Pasquini Luca now owns 853,004 shares of Elys Game Technology Corp., valued at $64,350 using the latest closing price.

Ciavarella Michele, the Chief Executive Officer of Elys Game Technology Corp., purchase 42,000 shares at $3.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Ciavarella Michele is holding 407,441 shares at $158,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -26.66. The total capital return value is set at -14.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.96. Equity return is now at value -58.90, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.61. Total debt to assets is 3.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.