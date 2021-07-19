Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went down by -4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s stock price has collected -13.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Carnival Corp, Freeport-McMoRan, American Airlines, Workhorse Group, or Citigroup?

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 2.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.70, which is $1.53 above the current price. WKHS currently public float of 112.78M and currently shorts hold a 34.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 19.68M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went down by -13.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.03% and a quarterly performance of -15.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.99% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of -41.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

WKHS Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw -43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Chess Raymond Joseph, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 17. After this action, Chess Raymond Joseph now owns 117,008 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Chess Raymond Joseph, the Director of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $12.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Chess Raymond Joseph is holding 122,008 shares at $62,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2942.95 for the present operating margin

-838.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at +5010.81. The total capital return value is set at -13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.39. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.50. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,389.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.51.