Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ford Motor Company (F)?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/16/21 that GM Warns Bolt EV Owners About Fires From Batteries

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.72, which is $1.37 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.84B and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 82.85M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -6.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.39% and a quarterly performance of 11.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.44% for F stocks with a simple moving average of 22.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Buy” to F, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

F Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 54.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Rowley Stuart J., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, Rowley Stuart J. now owns 138,614 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Rowley Stuart J., the President, Ford of Europe of Ford Motor Company, sale 37,414 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Rowley Stuart J. is holding 153,614 shares at $554,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.60 for the present operating margin

+10.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.01. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 531.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.15. Total debt to assets is 60.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 362.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.