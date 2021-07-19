Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Just Got Our Attention

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) went down by -7.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s stock price has collected -7.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Costamare Inc. (NYSE :CMRE) Right Now?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 105.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRE is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Costamare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CMRE currently public float of 52.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRE was 616.66K shares.

CMRE’s Market Performance

CMRE stocks went down by -7.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.24% and a quarterly performance of 4.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Costamare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.24% for CMRE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRE reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for CMRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CMRE, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

CMRE Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Costamare Inc. saw 27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.88 for the present operating margin

+45.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costamare Inc. stands at +1.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Costamare Inc. (CMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 117.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.03. Total debt to assets is 52.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.