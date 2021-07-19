Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Just Got Our Attention

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected -10.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCIV, FREQ and RKT

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCIV currently public float of 207.00M and currently shorts hold a 16.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 13.10M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went down by -10.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.20% and a quarterly performance of 16.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.14% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 16.39% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV fell by -10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 127.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.