Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Just Got Our Attention

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went down by -9.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.51. The company’s stock price has collected -24.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/15/21 that Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 4th, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 3.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.09, which is $4.24 above the current price. CPE currently public float of 36.49M and currently shorts hold a 25.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 1.86M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went down by -24.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.22% and a quarterly performance of 20.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 253.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.38% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of 57.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $54 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

CPE Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -24.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +738.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.64. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 214.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from JOHNSON S P IV, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Jun 18. After this action, JOHNSON S P IV now owns 67,265 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $56,400 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON S P IV, the Director of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 1,200 shares at $38.60 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that JOHNSON S P IV is holding 68,465 shares at $46,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.51 for the present operating margin

+16.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at -245.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.90.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 423.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.89. Total debt to assets is 68.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.