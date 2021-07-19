Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Just Got Our Attention

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price has collected -25.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/02/21 that Virgin Galactic, Didi, Krispy Kreme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Astra Space Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of ASTR was 1.86M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stocks went down by -25.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly performance of -0.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.11% for Astra Space Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.45% for ASTR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.66% for the last 200 days.

ASTR Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -25.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.