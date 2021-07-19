Alcoa Corporation (AA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.42. The company’s stock price has collected -11.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Cinedigm, VEON, Alcoa, Clovis Oncology, or Skillz?

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE :AA) Right Now?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AA is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.27, which is $9.6 above the current price. AA currently public float of 184.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AA was 7.42M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA stocks went down by -11.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.82% and a quarterly performance of -7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Alcoa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.61% for AA stocks with a simple moving average of 23.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AA, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

AA Trading at -11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw 42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Heeter Jeffrey D., who sale 23,089 shares at the price of $40.53 back on Jun 01. After this action, Heeter Jeffrey D. now owns 58,599 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $935,873 using the latest closing price.

Kahrs Benjamin D, the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of Alcoa Corporation, sale 28,082 shares at $39.68 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Kahrs Benjamin D is holding 28,630 shares at $1,114,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.68 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -1.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.87. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.05. Total debt to assets is 17.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.