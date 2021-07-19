A Lesson to Learn: NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went up by 33.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s stock price has collected -25.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that NRx Pharmaceuticals Presents Evidence ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) Helps Prevent “Cytokine Storm” in Patients with COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NRXP currently public float of 7.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 228.89K shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went down by -25.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.23% and a quarterly performance of -76.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.15% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.04% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of -53.07% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at -37.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.96%, as shares sank -25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -65.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The total capital return value is set at -4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated 96.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.11. Total debt to assets is 44.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.