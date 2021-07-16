WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Just Got Our Attention

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.38. The company’s stock price has collected 1.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

Is It Worth Investing in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ :WETF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WETF is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.98, which is $0.62 above the current price. WETF currently public float of 111.44M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WETF was 1.23M shares.

WETF’s Market Performance

WETF stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.83% and a quarterly performance of -3.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for WisdomTree Investments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for WETF stocks with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WETF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WETF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WETF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WETF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.75 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

WETF Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETF rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, WisdomTree Investments Inc. saw 17.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WETF starting from Muni Amit, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $5.33 back on Jan 15. After this action, Muni Amit now owns 668,987 shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc., valued at $399,592 using the latest closing price.

SALERNO FRANK, the Director of WisdomTree Investments Inc., sale 5,568 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that SALERNO FRANK is holding 258,627 shares at $25,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WETF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.52 for the present operating margin

+72.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Investments Inc. stands at -14.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.07. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF), the company’s capital structure generated 46.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.95. Total debt to assets is 20.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.28.