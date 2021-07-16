We Analyzed the Future Direction of Retail Value Inc. (RVI), Here is What We Found

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) went up by 11.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.38. The company’s stock price has collected 14.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Señorial Plaza

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE :RVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Retail Value Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.75, which is $0.3 above the current price. RVI currently public float of 17.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVI was 124.41K shares.

RVI’s Market Performance

RVI stocks went up by 14.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.25% and a quarterly performance of 28.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Retail Value Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.37% for RVI stocks with a simple moving average of 46.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17.50 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RVI, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

RVI Trading at 23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVI rose by +14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Retail Value Inc. saw 64.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVI starting from Lukes David R, who sale 2 shares at the price of $17.55 back on Mar 16. After this action, Lukes David R now owns 0 shares of Retail Value Inc., valued at $27 using the latest closing price.

Lukes David R, the President & CEO of Retail Value Inc., sale 14,840 shares at $17.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Lukes David R is holding 2 shares at $256,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.52 for the present operating margin

+26.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Value Inc. stands at -50.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.19. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Value Inc. (RVI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.53. Total debt to assets is 29.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.