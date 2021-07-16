We Analyzed the Future Direction of Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC), Here is What We Found

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) went up by 6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that RELIANT BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. – RBNC

Is It Worth Investing in Reliant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :RBNC) Right Now?

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBNC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Reliant Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.06, which is $3.47 above the current price. RBNC currently public float of 14.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBNC was 35.67K shares.

RBNC’s Market Performance

RBNC stocks went up by 10.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.08% and a quarterly performance of 3.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Reliant Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for RBNC stocks with a simple moving average of 27.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBNC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBNC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBNC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RBNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

RBNC Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBNC rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.64. In addition, Reliant Bancorp Inc. saw 57.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBNC starting from Beasley Charles Trimble, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $26.59 back on Mar 12. After this action, Beasley Charles Trimble now owns 19,406 shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc., valued at $26,589 using the latest closing price.

Mabry William Lawson, the Director of Reliant Bancorp Inc., purchase 174 shares at $21.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Mabry William Lawson is holding 31,891 shares at $3,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reliant Bancorp Inc. stands at +20.69. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.95. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.