We Analyzed the Future Direction of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN), Here is What We Found

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) went up by 8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :BYRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYRN is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $1.95 above the current price. BYRN currently public float of 13.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYRN was 155.02K shares.

BYRN’s Market Performance

BYRN stocks went up by 5.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly performance of 9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.90% for BYRN stocks with a simple moving average of 41.76% for the last 200 days.

BYRN Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN rose by +13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.88. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock saw 55.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.01 for the present operating margin

+45.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock stands at -75.78. The total capital return value is set at -69.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -271.63. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.