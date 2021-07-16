Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.61

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ :WAFD) Right Now?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAFD is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Washington Federal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.33, which is $2.15 above the current price. WAFD currently public float of 71.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAFD was 474.14K shares.

WAFD’s Market Performance

WAFD stocks went up by 7.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.43% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Washington Federal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.94% for WAFD stocks with a simple moving average of 12.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WAFD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WAFD in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $36 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAFD reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for WAFD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 18th, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WAFD, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

WAFD Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.52. In addition, Washington Federal Inc. saw 25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from Beatty Vincent L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.60 back on Aug 06. After this action, Beatty Vincent L now owns 62,856 shares of Washington Federal Inc., valued at $23,600 using the latest closing price.

KELLEY THOMAS J, the Director of Washington Federal Inc., purchase 1,078 shares at $23.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that KELLEY THOMAS J is holding 26,406 shares at $24,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Federal Inc. stands at +24.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD), the company’s capital structure generated 135.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.