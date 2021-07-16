Wall Street Pummels GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) After Recent Earnings Report

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) went up by 26.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s stock price has collected 35.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies Corporation – GPX

Is It Worth Investing in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE :GPX) Right Now?

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for GP Strategies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.45, which is $2.22 above the current price. GPX currently public float of 16.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPX was 68.03K shares.

GPX’s Market Performance

GPX stocks went up by 35.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.14% and a quarterly performance of 20.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for GP Strategies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.19% for GPX stocks with a simple moving average of 44.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $12 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPX reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GPX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 08th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to GPX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

GPX Trading at 24.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPX rose by +35.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, GP Strategies Corporation saw 68.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for GP Strategies Corporation stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.49. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on GP Strategies Corporation (GPX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.39. Total debt to assets is 9.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.