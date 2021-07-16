Wall Street Pummels GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) After Recent Earnings Report

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.56. The company’s stock price has collected 4.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that GigaMedia Limited Announced the Result of Annual General Meeting Held on 24 June 2021

Is It Worth Investing in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ :GIGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIGM is at 0.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GigaMedia Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is -$1.43 below the current price. GIGM currently public float of 6.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIGM was 105.35K shares.

GIGM’s Market Performance

GIGM stocks went up by 4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of -2.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for GigaMedia Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for GIGM stocks with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIGM stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for GIGM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GIGM in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2009.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GIGM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

GIGM Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIGM rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, GigaMedia Limited saw -8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIGM starting from Huang Cheng-Ming, who purchase 5,783 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Sep 23. After this action, Huang Cheng-Ming now owns 1,073,566 shares of GigaMedia Limited, valued at $16,842 using the latest closing price.

Huang Cheng-Ming, the CEO of GigaMedia Limited, purchase 15,787 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Huang Cheng-Ming is holding 1,067,783 shares at $45,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.30 for the present operating margin

+57.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GigaMedia Limited stands at -18.81. The total capital return value is set at -3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36.

Based on GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.92.